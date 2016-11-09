The Mexican peso is still getting slammed

The

Mexican peso has recovered some of its losses, but is significantly weaker.

The currency is down by 8.4% at 19.8609 per dollar as of 7:11 a.m. ET. Earlier on Tuesday night, it dropped by over 13% as president-elect Donald Trump took control of key battle states.

The Mexican Central Bank announced in early hours of Wednesday that it will hold a news conference. Some economists think the bank may hike rates by 75-150 basis points amid the peso turmoil.

The peso has repeatedly been under pressure on the prospect of a President Trump as he has promised to build a wall to crack down on immigration.

Notably, the green is up 1% versus the Canadian dollar as Trump has repeatedly said he would renegotiate NAFTA.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:12 a.m. ET:

The US dollar index is weaker by 0.5% at 97.35.

is weaker by 0.5% at 97.35. The Japanese yen is stronger by 1.8% at 103.33 per dollar. Notably, the currency is considered to be one of the traditional “safe-haven” assets that investors pour into when things get rocky in the market, as they did last night.

is stronger by 1.8% at 103.33 per dollar. Notably, the currency is considered to be one of the traditional “safe-haven” assets that investors pour into when things get rocky in the market, as they did last night. The Russian ruble is stronger by 0.4% at 63.4812 per dollar. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is down by 0.4% at $45.88 per dollar.

is stronger by 0.4% at 63.4812 per dollar. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is down by 0.4% at $45.88 per dollar. The British pound is up by 0.3% at 1.2422 against the dollar.

is up by 0.3% at 1.2422 against the dollar. The euro is up by 0.3% at 1.1061 against the dollar.

