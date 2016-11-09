The Mexican peso is still getting slammed

Elena Holodny
Screen Shot 2016 11 09 at 7.12.23 AMMarkets Insider

The 
Mexican peso has recovered some of its losses, but is significantly weaker.

The currency is down by 8.4% at 19.8609 per dollar as of 7:11 a.m. ET. Earlier on Tuesday night, it dropped by over 13% as president-elect Donald Trump took control of key battle states.

The Mexican Central Bank announced in early hours of Wednesday that it will hold a news conference. Some economists think the bank may hike rates by 75-150 basis points amid the peso turmoil.

The peso has repeatedly been under pressure on the prospect of a President Trump as he has promised to build a wall to crack down on immigration.

Notably, the green is up 1% versus the Canadian dollar as Trump has repeatedly said he would renegotiate NAFTA.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:12 a.m. ET:

  • The US dollar index is weaker by 0.5% at 97.35. 
  • The Japanese yen is stronger by 1.8% at 103.33 per dollar. Notably, the currency is considered to be one of the traditional “safe-haven” assets that investors pour into when things get rocky in the market, as they did last night.
  • The Russian ruble is stronger by 0.4% at 63.4812 per dollar. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is down by 0.4% at $45.88 per dollar.
  • The British pound is up by 0.3% at 1.2422 against the dollar.
  • The euro is up by 0.3% at 1.1061 against the dollar.

NOW WATCH: The ‘Apple of China’ just unveiled a phone that’s more powerful and better looking than the iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.