The dollar is hovering in suspense as America head to the polls

Markets Insider US dollar index close on Monday, November 7, 2016.

The

dollar is hovering in suspense as Americans head to the polls.

The currency is little changed at 97.71 as of 6:42 a.m. ET, after closing up by 0.4% on Monday.

Meanwhile, voters in the township of Dixville Notch in New Hampshire have officially cast the first in-person ballots of Election Day in the US.

Eight ballots were recorded, with Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton coming out ahead with four votes. Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, received two votes, while Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson got one. Plus there was one write-in

vote for Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee.

We will be monitoring currencies moves all day, so keep checking back for the latest swings this Election Day.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 6:46 a.m. ET:

The Japanese yen is down by 0.3% at 104.74 per dollar. Notably, some investors will be keeping an eye on the yen as the election results roll in given that, as Taisuke Tanaka, strategist at Deutsche Bank, wrote earlier, “since October, USD/JPY and share prices have risen when polls suggest a Clinton win is more likely and fallen when support for Trump rebounds.”

is down by 0.3% at 104.74 per dollar. Notably, some investors will be keeping an eye on the yen as the election results roll in given that, as Taisuke Tanaka, strategist at Deutsche Bank, wrote earlier, “since October, USD/JPY and share prices have risen when polls suggest a Clinton win is more likely and fallen when support for Trump rebounds.” The Mexican peso is down by 0.2% at 18.6268 per dollar. Given that Trump’s protectionist platform could have negative repercussions for the Mexican economy, the currency has become something of a gauge of his prospects over the past couple of months of the campaign.

is down by 0.2% at 18.6268 per dollar. Given that Trump’s protectionist platform could have negative repercussions for the Mexican economy, the currency has become something of a gauge of his prospects over the past couple of months of the campaign. The Russian ruble is down by 0.2% at 63.7903 per dollar, while Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is little changed at $46.19 per barrel.

is down by 0.2% at 63.7903 per dollar, while Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is little changed at $46.19 per barrel. The British pound is little changed at 1.2410 against the dollar. Separately, in dustrial output in the UK fell by 0.5% in the third quarter of 2016, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

is little changed at 1.2410 against the dollar. Separately, in dustrial output in the UK fell by 0.5% in the third quarter of 2016, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics. The euro is little changed at 1.1045 against the dollar. Earlier, data showed that German industrial production fell by 1.8% month-over-month in September, greater than the estimated 0.5% drop.

NOW WATCH: Elon Musk just unveiled something that could revolutionise how you power your home



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.