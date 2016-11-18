The dollar's had a strong week

The

dollar has had a strong week.

Although the US dollar index is little changed at 100.98 at 7:24 a.m. ET, the index is hovering around 13-year highs.

The currency has gained on the yen four days this week, and four last week, while the euro has seen a record losing streak.

The only major currency to get some gains against the greenback this week? The Canadian dollar.

Friday is a quiet day for data, but the Baker Hughes rig count will be out at 1 p.m. ET.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:27 a.m. ET:

The euro is tumbling for the 10th consecutive session — the longest losing streak since the currency’s inception in 1999. Although the currency has retraced most of its earlier losses, it’s still slightly in the red, hovering around 1.0623 against the dollar. Separately, the last poll before the Italian referendum shows 37% “yes,” 42% “no,” and 21% undecided.

is tumbling for the 10th consecutive session — the longest losing streak since the currency’s inception in 1999. Although the currency has retraced most of its earlier losses, it’s still slightly in the red, hovering around 1.0623 against the dollar. Separately, the last poll before the Italian referendum shows 37% “yes,” 42% “no,” and 21% undecided. The Russian ruble is up by 0.1% at 64.7423 per dollar, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, is higher by 0.7% at $46.81 per barrel.

is up by 0.1% at 64.7423 per dollar, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, is higher by 0.7% at $46.81 per barrel. The Turkish lira is down by 0.3% at 3.3793 per dollar. Earlier, it tumbled to a new record low of 3.4066.

is down by 0.3% at 3.3793 per dollar. Earlier, it tumbled to a new record low of 3.4066. The Japanese yen is little changed at 110.10 per dollar.

is little changed at 110.10 per dollar. The British pound is down by 0.3% at 1.2378 against the dollar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.