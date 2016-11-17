The euro is climbing

The

euro is finally stronger after a rough few days.

The currency is up by 0.4% at 1.0744 against the dollar as of 7:29 a.m. ET.

On Wednesday, the euro tumbled to the lows of the year, around 1.0665.

Earlier this morning, data showed that the eurozone’s core CPI rose by 0.5% year-over-year in October, in line with expectations. However, CPI rose by only 0.2% month-over-month, below expectations of 0.3%.

Separately, France’s unemployment rate came in at 10.0% in the third quarter, a slight uptick from the prior reading of 9.9%.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:32 a.m. ET:

is little changed at 109.11 per dollar. “The market appears to be pausing ahead of the psychologically important JPY110 level,” wrote Marc Chandler, the global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, in commentary. Separately, the Bank of Japan unleashed an unlimited bond-buying program. The British pound is up by 0.3% at 1.2481 against the dollar after retail sales in the UK climbed by 1.9% month-over-month in October, significantly above economists’ forecasts of 0.4%.

