China's yuan was fixed at it lowest level in 6 years

The

Chinese yuan was fixed at its lowest level in 6 years.

The People’s Bank of China fixed the yuan at 6.7885, its weakest since September 2010, amid worries President-elect Donald Trump could name China as a currency manipular, according to Bloomberg.

At one point during his campaigning, Trump even suggested putting a 45% tariff on Chinese imports.

Separately, removed its reformist finance ministier earlier this week.

“Lou Jiwei’s abrupt ouster sends a strong signal that any prospects of even limited economic reforms are falling prey to President Xi’s focus on consolidating his power,” Eswar Prasad, a Cornell University professor and former China head of the International Monetary Fund, to the Wall Street Journal.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 8:00 a.m. ET:

The US dollar index is up by 0.4% at 98.92. “The US dollar is mostly higher as the larger interest rate premium gives the greenback traction. Investors remain confident of a Fed hike next month,” wrote Marc Chandler, the global head of currecny strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

is up by 0.4% at 98.92. “The US dollar is mostly higher as the larger interest rate premium gives the greenback traction. Investors remain confident of a Fed hike next month,” wrote Marc Chandler, the global head of currecny strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman. The New Zealand dollar , or the kiwi, is down by 0.3% at 0.7258 per US dollar after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut rates to a record low of 1.75% amid weak inflationary pressures.

, or the kiwi, is down by 0.3% at 0.7258 per US dollar after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut rates to a record low of 1.75% amid weak inflationary pressures. The Japanese yen is down by 1.0% at 106.77 per dollar.

is down by 1.0% at 106.77 per dollar. The Mexican peso is down by 2.0% at 20.2638 per dollar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.