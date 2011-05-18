Suddenly, Everyone Says They Love The Dollar

Photo: Truthout.orgviaFlickr

Suddenly, everyone loves the dollar.At least temporarily — with the euro facing such cracks and the commodity complex starting to crumble, not to mention the economic weakness — the much-maligned Greenback is back in style.



In an interview with Dow Jones, Scott Ainsbury at mega FX hedge fund FX Concepts says his firm has gone short the euro, and has pared back dollar shorts of late.

Nomura’s Bob Janjuah, meanwhile, is saying that the dollar is his favourite thing to hold for the rest of the year.

And over at NYT, Landon Thomas quotes former IMFer Stephen Jen and a top strategist at BNP Paribas, who are both bullish on the dollar.

It sounds like we have a trend piece.

