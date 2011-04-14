FX Concepts' John Taylor: The Recession Is Coming This Year, And Stocks Will Tank Starting In June

A rare, uber-bearish treat on CNBC today… FX-focused Hedge fund manager John Taylor was on explaining why there will be a recession this year.



The gist: the real economy sucks, and the stimulus is coming off. In fact, we’ll have de-stimulative cuts soon thanks to the GOP Congress.

In the first half of June is when the market will tank, with the recession starting in December.



