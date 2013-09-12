Man, this could be awesome.

Or man this could totally stink.

Either way, according to Entertainment Weekly, FX is working on an American Psycho sequel series. It’s set to take place years after the movie was set. Patrick Bateman, the handsome but delusional Wall Street banker with no conscience whatsoever, is 50 and he’s taken on a new apprentice.

We see no mention of Bret Easton Ellis’ part in the production, but we’re crossing our fingers that the writer has something to do with it.

For now, here’s the official logline via EW:

In the new drama series, iconic serial killer Patrick Bateman, now in his mid-50’s but as outrageous and lethal as ever, takes on a protégé in a sadistic social experiment who will become every bit his equal — a next generation American Psycho.”

Like we said, crossing our fingers.

