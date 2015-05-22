See FX's 'American Crime Story' cast alongside the real players in the O.J. Simpson trial

FX Cuba Gooding Jr. will play O.J. Simpson.

FX is hoping for another hit from “American Horror Story” co-creator Ryan Murphy with its upcoming true crime anthology series, “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.”

Based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book “The Run of His Life: The People V. O.J. Simpson,” the limited series will take a look at the O.J. Simpson trial told from the perspective of the lawyers.

It will explore the chaotic behind-the-scenes dealings and manoeuvring on both sides of the court, and how the LAPD’s history with the city’s African-American community affected the trial.

For the past several months, casting on the series have kept people buzzing as many still remember watching the case that went down in the mid-90s and feel they know the players well.

With production underway in Los Angeles, FX has just released the first photos of the cast. Business Insider took the extra step of showing them side-by-side with the real people they will be playing.

Cuba Gooding Jr. (“Jerry Maguire,” “Empire”) as O.J. Simpson:

Simpson was tried on two counts of murder for the deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and waiter, Ronald Lyle Goldman, in June 1994.

David Schwimmer (“Friends”) as Robert Kardashian:

He is just one member of Simpson’s team of high-profile defence attorneys. And, yes, he’s the father to Kim Kardashian, her sisters and her brother, who’s named after the attorney.

Courtney B. Vance (“State of Affairs,” “Revenge”) as attorney Johnnie Cochran:

He’s another member of Simpson’s defence team, which was dubbed “The Dream Team.” Cochran went on to represent several celebrities, including Sean Combs, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Jackson.

John Travolta (“Pulp Fiction”) as attorney Robert Shapiro:

He is another member of Simpson’s “Dream Team.” You may currently recognise him asthe face of LegalZoom, the company he co-founded.

Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story”) as deputy district attorney Marcia Clark:

She was made lead prosecutor on the case. The Simpson trial was the 21st murder trial she argued in her 13 years with the D.A.’s office. She would later write a book about the trial ina reported $US4.2 million dealand act as a special legal correspondent for news shows.

Billy Magnussen (“Into the Woods”) as Kato Kaelin:

Kaelin plays a minor witness for the prosecution who was living on Simpson’s property at the time of the murders. Comedians began joking about his surfer persona, lack of acting jobs and reputation for being a freeloader. After the trial, he would go on to various entertainment jobs and appear on several reality shows.

“American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson” will premiere in 2016 on FX.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.