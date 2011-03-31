Check Out This Amazing Video Meeting App For iPad

A screnshot of a live video conference using Fuze Meeting on the iPad 2.

The iPad is slowly invading big businesses, and today it got another killer app: videoconferencing.Historically, companies have used big expensive telepresence systems for large conferences, and perhaps PCs for smaller or more casual meetings.



But Fuze Meeting just updated its iPad client with full-motion videoconferencing, and it’s actually better than any PC-based video meeting service we’ve ever used.

How do we know? We made Fuze send us an iPad 2 with app preinstalled, and we conducted the product briefing as a videoconference on the device.

The meeting linked up four of us — me, two Fuze employees, and a PR rep — and I didn’t see a single video stutter or interruption during the half hour or so we spent chatting. The company was able to run through a full slide deck and show full-motion movies in one panel of the screen while our chat went on uninterrupted in a couple of smaller panels. It’s also possible to hand meeting command over to any attendee, use a virtual “laser pointer” to point at objects on the screen, and do annotations.

Best of all, I could conduct the entire presentation from the iPad.

The experience made products like Live Meeting and WebEx look primitive in comparison.

Fuze says they’re able to provide a better experience than competitors because everything is done in the cloud with minimal work by the client software — Fuze owns Liberty Telecom, an FTC-regulated telephone company — while the others use screen sharing to send images back and forth.

Fuze also has clients for other mobile platforms, and Android 3.0 Honeycomb (used on the Motorola Xoom) is also getting full videoconferencing support today as well.

Fuze isn’t cheap — companies have to buy a licence for each user who wants to conduct meetings, and it ranges from $10 for a single meeting to $69 per user per month for meeting rooms that can handle up to 100 attendees. But compared against the $75,000 videoconferencing systems used by most companies, it looks like a bargain.

The company, which was formed as Callwave in 1998 and taken private about a year and a half ago, claims 2.5 million users on its platform.

Here are some screenshots taken from the iPad 2 during the meeting.

The video conference was taking place in the left-hand panels, while the presentation was on the right. The upper-left hand corner is a little confusing — Fuze’s Greg Seiz pointed his camera at the large video screen where the conference was taking place, so you can see an infinitely regressive loop of images. (Sort of like looking at yourself in mirrors on opposite walls.)

Here’s another. In this one, the right panel was showing a full-motion movie of clouds.

And here’s the cloud movie with a small box pointing out a particular feature. The presenter is handing control over to me on the iPad.

