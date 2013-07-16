We'd Love To See These Futuristic User Interfaces From The Movies Exist In Real Life

Movies are full of futuristic computers and holographic displays that can make any tech enthusiast drool.



Everyone remembers the mind-blowing user interface in “Minority Report,” but what about movies from the past couple of years?

Advances in special effects have allowed the computers of the future to become a cinematic reality, with an attention to detail so minute you often feel like you could reach out a hand and start typing.

But it can be hard to get a good look at them before the scene changes, and you’re often left wondering how feasible the user interfaces could be. Thankfully, the team over at Noteloop Kit has begun collecting screenshots of them all.

We’ve compiled a gallery of the most cutting edge and imaginative of the UI’s for you to take a look, complete with lots of detail.

The future can’t come fast enough.

