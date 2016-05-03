This futuristic chair rocks, spins, and flips

Normally, rocking chairs just go back and forth, but that feels so limited. This U.F.O. — Unidentified Furniture Object — is a new type of rocking chair that rocks, swivels, and pivots. It was created by the Italian design group IT ONEOFF.
“We are convinced that this chair is not just a normal piece of design,” said creator Marco Travaini. “It will be the element that will open a new seating concept.”
Story by James Grebey and editing by Chelsea Pineda
