This futuristic apartment transforms five rooms into one

YO!Home is a modern convertible apartment, designed to compact a luxury apartment into a 40 sq meter space. It is the newest venture from YO!tel founder Simon Woodroffe, and features a bed that descends from the ceiling, a kitchen hidden in the wall, and a table that emerges from the floor. You can find out more about YO! Home on their website, Facebook page, or on Simon Woodroffe’s twitter.

