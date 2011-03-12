35 Futuristic Skyscraper Designs That Will Blow Your Mind

Christine Jenkins
1A Hoover Dam gallery and aquarium tower in third place

Photo: Courtesy of eVolo

You haven’t seen anything as radical as the winners of eVolo Magazine’s 2011 Skyscraper Competition.The winning design is a giant turbine with a greenhouse designed as an air filter and recycling centre for New Delhi.

There were also honorable mentions for an underground “Tower of the Dead” cemetery for Mexico City, a 20-level fish farm and an apartment building with interchangeable rooms that lets you call down for a “jacuzzi box.”

FIRST PLACE: LO2P Recycling Skyscraper in New Delhi by Atelier CMJN

SECOND PLACE: Flat Tower in Rennes, France by Yoann Mescam, Paul-Eric Schirr-Bonnans, and Xavier Schirr-Bonnans

THIRD PLACE: Hoover Dam Tower by Yheu-Shen Chua

HONORABLE MENTION #1: NeoTax Three-dimensional City Grid by Studio DMTW

HONORABLE MENTION #2: PoroCity Rehabilitation for Mumbai by Khushalani Associates

HONORABLE MENTION #3: The underground Tower for the Dead for Mexico by Israel López Balan, Elsa Mendoza Andrés, and Moisés Adrián Hernández García

HONORABLE MENTION #4: Fish Tower by Hsing-O Chiang

HONORABLE MENTION #5: Sports Tower for Ukraine by Sergiy Prokof'yev and Olga Prokof'yeva

HONORABLE MENTION #6: RE:pH Coastscraper for England by Gary Kellett

HONORABLE MENTION #7: Iceberg Autonomy: Oil Recovery by Akram Fahmi

HONORABLE MENTION #8: Tourist City Skyscraper for Cancun by UseCollective

HONORABLE MENTION #9: Rhizome Tower by Metarchitects

HONORABLE MENTION #10: Borough no. 6 for New York City by John Houser

HONORABLE MENTION #11: Singapore's Waterfront by Giorgi Khmaladze

HONORABLE MENTION #12: Moonscraper by Luis Quinones

HONORABLE MENTION #13: Floating Olympic Complex for Rio de Janiero by Andrew Chow Wai Tat, Tao Huang, and Xue Liang Zhang

HONORABLE MENTION #14: North Pole Skyscraper by Borja Muguiro

HONORABLE MENTION #15: On Demand Experience by Benjamin Feenstra and Jelmer Frank Wijnia

HONORABLE MENTION #16: Waste Collector Skyscraper by Agata Sander and Tomek Kujawski

HONORABLE MENTION #17: Hopetel by Asaf Dali

HONORABLE MENTION #18: 3D Green for Shanghai by Yiqing Jiang and Ying Tao

HONORABLE MENTION #19: Seeds of Life for Cairo by Mekano

HONORABLE MENTION #20: Living Mountain for the Taklamakan desert by Anna-Maria Simatou and Marianthe Dendrou

HONORABLE MENTION #21: Tree of Life by Svirid Denis and Gudzenko Anastasiya

HONORABLE MENTION #22: Hydra Skyscraper by Milos Vlastic, Vuk Djordjevic, Ana Lazovic, and Milica Stankovic

HONORABLE MENTION #23: Sustainable Seascrapers on Oil Platforms by YoungWan Kim, SueHwan Kwun, JunYoung Park and JoongHa Park

HONORABLE MENTION #24: Tensile Tower by David Gull and Jin Young Song

HONORABLE MENTION #25: Elevated Connectivity by Adam Nakagoshi and Thao Nguyen

HONORABLE MENTION #26: Rollin' and Tumble for New York City by Dalho Yang and Seungdon Jung

HONORABLE MENTION #27: Barbed-wire Skyscraper for Korea by Hyunbeom Cho, JinKyu Pak, HongSup Kim and Jiwon Kim

HONORABLE MENTION #28: Lady Landfill Skyscraper for the Pacific by Milorad Vidojević, Jelena Pucarević and Milica Pihler

HONORABLE MENTION #29: Kinetic Skyscraper for Mexico by Victor Kopieikin and Pavlo Zabotin

HONORABLE MENTION #30: Coalesce Skyscraper for Hong Kong by Justin Oh

HONORABLE MENTION #31: Chernobyl Skyscrapers Network for Ukraine by Mengni Zhang

HONORABLE MENTION #32: White Cloud Skyscraper for Guangzhou by Adrian Vincent Kumar and Yun Kong Sung

