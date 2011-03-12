35 Futuristic Skyscraper Designs That Will Blow Your Mind

A Hoover Dam gallery and aquarium tower in third place

Photo: Courtesy of eVolo

You haven’t seen anything as radical as the winners of eVolo Magazine’s 2011 Skyscraper Competition.The winning design is a giant turbine with a greenhouse designed as an air filter and recycling centre for New Delhi.



There were also honorable mentions for an underground “Tower of the Dead” cemetery for Mexico City, a 20-level fish farm and an apartment building with interchangeable rooms that lets you call down for a “jacuzzi box.”

