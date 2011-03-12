35 Futuristic Skyscraper Designs That Will Blow Your Mind

Photo: Courtesy of eVolo
You haven’t seen anything as radical as the winners of eVolo Magazine’s 2011 Skyscraper Competition.The winning design is a giant turbine with a greenhouse designed as an air filter and recycling centre for New Delhi.
There were also honorable mentions for an underground “Tower of the Dead” cemetery for Mexico City, a 20-level fish farm and an apartment building with interchangeable rooms that lets you call down for a “jacuzzi box.”
SECOND PLACE: Flat Tower in Rennes, France by Yoann Mescam, Paul-Eric Schirr-Bonnans, and Xavier Schirr-Bonnans
HONORABLE MENTION #3: The underground Tower for the Dead for Mexico by Israel López Balan, Elsa Mendoza Andrés, and Moisés Adrián Hernández García
HONORABLE MENTION #13: Floating Olympic Complex for Rio de Janiero by Andrew Chow Wai Tat, Tao Huang, and Xue Liang Zhang
HONORABLE MENTION #20: Living Mountain for the Taklamakan desert by Anna-Maria Simatou and Marianthe Dendrou
HONORABLE MENTION #22: Hydra Skyscraper by Milos Vlastic, Vuk Djordjevic, Ana Lazovic, and Milica Stankovic
HONORABLE MENTION #23: Sustainable Seascrapers on Oil Platforms by YoungWan Kim, SueHwan Kwun, JunYoung Park and JoongHa Park
HONORABLE MENTION #27: Barbed-wire Skyscraper for Korea by Hyunbeom Cho, JinKyu Pak, HongSup Kim and Jiwon Kim
HONORABLE MENTION #28: Lady Landfill Skyscraper for the Pacific by Milorad Vidojević, Jelena Pucarević and Milica Pihler
HONORABLE MENTION #32: White Cloud Skyscraper for Guangzhou by Adrian Vincent Kumar and Yun Kong Sung
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.