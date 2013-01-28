This Is The Most Futuristic Pool Party You'll Ever See

Photo: Red Paper Heart/Behance

Brooklyn-based art studio Red Paper Heart recently help put on the ultimate pool party. That’s because UrbanDaddy challenged the art studio to create an epic, interactive experience in water.



“Our desire was to create animations that partygoers could swim through,” the team wrote on Behance. “Initially we had no idea how to make this a reality.”

They ended up putting 65,000 ping pong balls in a pool, mounted three high lumen projectors above the pool, and used a self-made iPhone application to remotely control the visuals.

“The biggest surprise of the night was how fun it was to swim through the ping pong balls,” Zander Brimijoin, a media artist at Red Paper Heart, tells Business Insider. “As you swim you hear the clicking of 1000s of ping pong balls clacking together. It’s hard to describe why, but it was immensely satisfying sound.”

The result was amazing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.