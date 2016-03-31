This capsule hotel in Japan lets you sleep in a futuristic pod for $40 a night

Capsule hotels — hotels that feature futuristic pods instead of rooms — are a Japanese staple. Said to originally have been developed for travelling businessmen who missed their train home, they’re now popular among budget travellers.
