This capsule hotel in Japan lets you sleep in a futuristic pod for $40 a night

A.C. Fowler

Capsule hotels — hotels that feature futuristic pods instead of rooms — are a Japanese staple. Said to originally have been developed for travelling businessmen who missed their train home, they’re now popular among budget travellers.

Story and editing by A.C. Fowler and footage courtesy of faircompanies.com

