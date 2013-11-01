These Military Night Combat Photos Look Straight Out Of 'Halo'

The U.S. military is the largest, most powerful force in the world. After two wars over the last 10 years, it’s clear that the U.S. has had plenty of time and practice to keep our forces battle-tested.

Combat troops are scheduled to leave Afghanistan in 2014, effectively marking the end of the war. However, Marines, Army, and Navy continue to train and stay battle ready.

The following night photos, drawn from the U.S. Marines, Army, Air Force, and Navy show just how cutting-edge our military has become.

Inspired by similar images posted by Foreign Policy, we have prepared our own gallery including a few more exclusively from military photographers.

