Take a look inside the cheap, tiny, and beautiful homes of the future

Cities are becoming increasingly overcrowded.

But architects and engineers are coming up with unique housing models that could help you live in more remote areas. The homes of the future will be easy to pack up and move, be somewhat self-sufficient, and still give you that luxurious feel.

Here’s an inside look at the homes of the future:

You can set up this innovative glass house anywhere and fill your life with tons of natural light. Called the Photon Space, the house is meant to improve your health and mood by exposing you to light constantly.

Photo: The Photon Space

You can flick a switch or use your smartphone to make the glass turn opaque if you need some privacy. The glass also blocks out 63% of solar radiation.

Photo: The Photon Space

The London-based team of architects and scientists behind the project promise it can be built just about anywhere and moved easily.

Photo: The Photon Space

The Photon Space runs between $330,000 and $410,000, depending on the type you get. They go on sale in 108 days, according to the website.

Photo: The Photon Space

The ALPOD, which its designers call the mobile home of the future, is made of aluminum so that it’s both strong and lightweight in case you want to move it. It comes with skylights to maximize light and sliding doors to provide natural air.

Photo: Aluhouse

It’s designed by engineers from James Law Cybertecture, AluHouse, and Arup. It comes with a kitchen and bathrooms pre-installed. The rest of the space can be transformed into bedrooms or living areas.

Photo: Aluhouse

The ALPOD comes with air conditioning, power, and lighting. It’ll be available for purchase in 2016.

Photo: Aluhouse

“It can be designed for business use such as an office, a mobile shop, a studio, an exhibition venue, or just a space to let your imagination roam free,” Eric Kwong, managing director of Aluhouse, wrote in a press release about ALPOD.

Photo: Aluhouse

This is the ecocapsule, which lets you live entirely off the grid. It’s solar- and wind-powered, but if both those options fail, its battery will keep it running for at least four days.

The ecocapsule’s unique shape is intended to minimize heat loss and capture rain water. The water is collected on the surface where it’s stored and filtered in a water tank.

The total cost of the ecocapsule (including the security deposit, shipping, and the capsule itself) starts at around $3,000. The capsule comes with a desk, bed, cabinets for storage, and bathroom with a shower and toilet.

This mini home built by Belgian firm Skilpod can be outfitted with solar panels and ventilation systems for heat recovery to make it zero energy. Better yet, it comes fully furnished.

Photo: Skilpod

The modular home can be linked to other components to maximize space and entry points for natural light.

Photo: Skilpod

The mini homes are meant to cater to elderly people or single people that don’t need a lot of space. Prices start at $67,200.

Photo: Skilpod

