Architecture Firm Wants To Build This Crazy, Futuristic Halo Above Grand Central Station

Meredith Galante
grand central halo

Photo: © 2012 SoM

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, an architect firm with offices here in New York, has proposed a futuristic-looking halo to be suspended between two buildings over Grand Central Station as part of an initiative to bring the travel hub back to its past glory, according to The Wall Street Journal.   

SOM’s proposal was of a handful of plans submitted to transform Grand Central. WXY Architecture and Foster + Partners also submitted ideas.

The Department of City Planning wants to rezone the area around Grand Central, including parts of Park and Madison Avenues, to allow for new office towers and to create pedestrian space, the WSJ reported.

The redesign would help funnel pedestrian traffic and add a bit more glitz and glam to the structure.

The most striking thing about the halo is it would move up and down between the two new office buildings to give visitors views of the city from different heights.

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill's Sky Walk halo design is the flashiest of all the proposed plans.

The halo would give visitors a view of the city from different heights, similar to the London Eye, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In order for any of the plans to receive the go-ahead, first the proposed rezoning will have to be approved. It's still under consideration by the public.

Take a look at the inside the new proposed space.

Inside the halo, you'd get great views of downtown.

As the halo ascends up, there would be a lot of new green space to look down on.

Here's what it would look like inside the halo.

The proposed office buildings also look pretty modern.

The new designs are very glitzy.

New York's skyline is rapidly changing.

