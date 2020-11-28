BMW wants to 'redefine the scooter segment' with this futuristic electric concept

BMW BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04.

The Definition CE 04 isn’t anything like your average Vespa – BMW says the futuristic two-wheeled electric concept will reimagine what scooters can be.

It has innovative features like a storage cubby under the seat and a matching riding jacket that connects to the bike.

BMW said the Definition CE 04 is a near-production model and offers a “preview of what a contemporary production vehicle could look like.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With the pioneering i3 hatchback now seven years in the rearview,BMW is making strides toward becoming a major player in electric mobility once more. This month the German automaker unveiled what will be its flagship electric SUV, the iX, but it also hinted at the future of its battery-powered two-wheeled offerings.

BMW’s Motorrad division unveiled a concept called the Definition CE 04, which the company thinks will “redefine the scooter segment” and revolutionise urban transport.

Although BMW said the Definition CE 04 is a near-production concept, it didn’t reveal any specs, so details like the scooter’s range and battery size remain a mystery. What the company did reveal, however, is a host of interesting features and a futuristic design that looks right out of a sci-fi movie.

Here’s what we know about the Definition CE 04 so far:

With the Definition CE 04, BMW is looking to break the mould of traditional scooter design and bring it into the 21st century.

BMW BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04.

BMW designed it to be longer and lower than scooters currently on the market.

BMW BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04.

And the sleek two-wheeler’s diagonally slanted front end further sets it apart scooters available today.

BMW BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04.

A flat battery pack mounted in the bike’s underbody makes room for an illuminated storage cubby under the seat, where riders can stow a helmet.

BMW BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04.

BMW also says the low battery placement makes for a low centre of gravity and a more fun ride.

BMW BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04.

Designers purposefully made it so the side panels don’t cover up all the bike’s innards — BMW wanted the bike’s technology to play a role in its look.

BMW BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04.

A 10.25-inch display — which BMW claims is the biggest currently in the scooter segment — pairs to a rider’s smartphone.

BMW BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04.

BMW also sought to connect riders to the vehicle through a collection of protective gear that integrates with the Definition CE 04.

BMW BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04.

BMW developed black riding jeans, sneakers, and a helmet to launch alongside the concept, but the coolest piece of gear is undoubtedly an off-white parka.

BMW BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04.

It has integrated lights that riders can switch on and off through controls in the sleeve. There’s also a wireless phone charger built into the inner pocket.

BMW BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04.

All the sharp angles and clean lines make for a modern, minimalist design.

BMW BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04.

And while there’s not much stopping BMW from actually selling a bike that looks a lot like this in the near future, it will have to alter the design to account for requirements like mirrors and turn signals.

BMW BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04.

BMW said the concept “provides a concrete preview of what a contemporary production vehicle could look like.”

BMW BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04.

BMW already sells a $US14,000 electric scooter called the C Evolution, but it says the Definition CE 04 represents its next step in emission-free urban mobility.

BMW BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.