15 Futuristic Gadgets Apple Is Working On

It seems like Steve Jobs is announcing something new and “magic” every other week. And those are just the products that make it to market.



To end up with all those insanely profitable gadgets, Apple does a lot of tinkering. Sometimes its engineers invent the iPhone. Other times, they invent things that are just plain crazy.

There are too many patent applications flowing out of Cupertino to keep track of easily.

Fortunately, there’s Patently Apple, a blog dedicated exclusively to monitoring Apple innovation. We pulled 15 of the coolest, craziest gadget concepts Apple has been playing with over the past few months.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.