A Welsh town is building anti-sex public toilets using 'terrifying' methods including squealing alarms, doors shooting open, and cold jets of water

Porthcawl, a town in Wales, is spending $US200,000 to upgrade its public toilets, so no one can have sex in them or vandalise the property.

Jets of water will shoot out from the new toilets whenever movement sensors sense “violent” activity. Doors will fly open, and an alarm will sound.

There’ll be no more sex or violence in one small town’s public toilets.

Porthcawl, a Welsh seaside town, is spending $US200,000 to upgrade its public toilets, so they no longer allow inappropriate sexual activity or vandalism, CNN reported.

Jets of water will shoot out from the futuristic toilets whenever movement sensors sense “violent” activity. Doors will also fly open, and a high-pitched alarm will sound.

Inside the toilet, weight sensors will be monitoring activity, and ensuring only one person is in the bathroom at one time. If someone’s in the toilet for too long, a warning message will begin to play, and lights and heat will switch off. This will also help to ensure rough sleepers won’t be able to use the toilets as a place to stay.

High pressured wall and floor washers will also be part of the toilet’s artillery. The dousing is hoped to prevent smoking, drug-taking, and graffiti.

Rebecca Naden / Reuters Waves crash against Porthcawl. The toilet jets won’t be this powerful.

Mike Clarke, a town councilor, told Local Democracy Reporting Service, the toilet rebuild was an important element of the town’s ambition to ensure the town was a great place to live, work, and visit.

However, some say these changes are terrifying.

This is absolutely terrifying. I'm a disabled person who falls a lot and occasionally needs assistance. Am I going to have to need to start looking up whether I'll be able to use public conveniences without violent and humiliating consequence, because of moral panic? — sophia grace (@pylonfan) August 16, 2019

And others, while fine with bringing an end to the sex, don’t like the effect it will have on rough sleepers.

Anti-shagging measures that will be triggered by innocent users is one thing, but measures against rough sleeping? If someone's homeless and desperate enough to sleep in public toilets, they need help, not technology to shoo them away. — David Robb (@DavidHRobb) August 17, 2019

But it could be worse. In Siberia, a water company built a public toilet of shame outside in freezing cold temperatures to punish people who didn’t pay their bills on time.

The public toilets in Porthcawl will close in October, then construction on the new toilets will begin. It hasn’t been confirmed how much a visit to these terrifying toilets will cost.

