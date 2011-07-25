Futures Update Part 2: Stocks Tank While Gold and Silver "Nuts" Bank, Here's Why

Late night update: stocks are tanking while gold and silver are up modestly while our paper confetti currency is up marginally versus the other paper “Monopoly Money” currencies around the world…….



For months now, I have been warning readers of www.hedgephone.com that the end of the Dollar as the World’s Reserve Currency was close at hand. While I myself have been urging people to buy gold and silver, like many other traders I have not been bullish enough on these “hard currencies.” It’s hard to predict moves in currencies and also to time the gold and silver rally perfectly, and I haven’t been bullish enough on the metals in the past, recommending a 30% allocation to the metals.

What is finally clear to me and to most people with ears, is that something very fishy is going on at Treasury and the Federal Reserve. The onion is being peeled back right now, and lots of Americans are starting to tear up and wake up to the subversive moves happening in our economy.

To be fair, I am not a huge fan of conspiracy theories, but I have to give credit to Alex Jones and his movement because he has been proven to be right almost every time about his theories on our government and their plans to merge our country with Europe and the rest of the world in a currency and fiscal union. The IMF SDR looks to be the endgame here, as our reckless central bankers and Treasury Czars are simply bankrupting the country at an ever increasing pace.

So how should we invest if we have lost faith not only in the U.S. Federal Reserve Note, but also the full faith and credit of our debt and therefore our bonds?

One thing is certain, cash is trash and so are government bonds. It’s time to get out of U.S. assets altogether — Swiss Francs, Canadian Dollars, Australian Dollars, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Palladium, Commodity Futures, etc… all look to be far more secure here than “trusting” the government with an investment in USD or US Treasuries.

Americans have to wake up and smell the ponzi — unfortunately, it may be to late to take back our economy, but it may not be too late to take back our country. We all need to wake up and vote for Ron Paul in 2012

Anyway, I hope very much that I am wrong, but I feel that it’s more than likely that a threat to our nation’s solvency, independence, and Constitution is very real and ever-present.

In my view, platinum has moved up much less than gold or silver and could make a nice complimentary investment along with physical silver and gold to hedge against the planned destruction of our nation’s currency.

