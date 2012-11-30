US Futures Are Up

Sam Ro

European markets and U.S. futures have been up all morning.

Dow futures are up 63 points. S&P futures are up 8 points.  Nasdaq futures are up 19 points. The 10-year yield is at 1.64%.

At 8:30, we got the latest readings on Q3 GDP and intial jobless claims.  Both reports were right in line with expectations, and markets haven’t buzzed.

Here’s a look at the overnight chart:

futures

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

markets moneygame-us