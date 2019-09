The Q1 GDP report is out. The headline number grew by 2.5%, but missed expectations calling for 3.0%.



Dow futures are down 42 points.

S&P futures are down 5.1 points.

Just before the report, Dow futures were down 26 points, S&P futures were down 3.5 points, and Nasdaq futures were down 9.7 points.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.