Dow Futures Are Surging, But Apple's Holding Back The Nasdaq

Markets are up in Europe.But U.S. futures are very much mixed.
Dow futures are up a whopping 125 points. The rally comes in the wake of Caterpillar’s awesome earnings announcement, which many consider to be a bellwether for the global economy.
However, Apple is down around 5 per cent, which is why S&P futures are up just 9 points and Nasdaq futures are modestly in the red.
Last night, Apple announced a rare earnings miss that has investors and traders running for the exits.
