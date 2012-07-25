Dow Futures Are Surging, But Apple's Holding Back The Nasdaq

Photo: Finviz

Markets are up in Europe.But U.S. futures are very much mixed.



Dow futures are up a whopping 125 points. The rally comes in the wake of Caterpillar’s awesome earnings announcement, which many consider to be a bellwether for the global economy.

However, Apple is down around 5 per cent, which is why S&P futures are up just 9 points and Nasdaq futures are modestly in the red.

Last night, Apple announced a rare earnings miss that has investors and traders running for the exits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.