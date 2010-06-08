Futures Up After Hours, Australia Up, Nikkei Snaps Back From Early Losses

Well, we’ve been through this several times before, but… Tuesday is starting off on the right foot (if you’re bullish).



To start, US futures are up a bit, so despite the bleeding in the final minutes of the day, that’s stopped for now.

In Australia, markets are heading higher (modestly), and in Japan, stocks are down a little, after starting sharply lower.

Gold, meanwhile, seems to have taken a breather after a furious mid-day rally.

Photo: KITCO

