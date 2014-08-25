Futures Trading In Chicago Will Re-Open At 10 PM Eastern

Futures trading on Chicago’s CME/Globex exchange will open at 10 p.m. Eastern Sunday, according to a statement on the firm’s website.

Earlier, trading was suspended indefinitely following a technical glitch.

Any day orders that brokerages attempted to file and any orders that were filled, dated today have been canceled, Jerry Kukowski, a CME/Globex analyst with knowledge of the situation, told Business Insider

He said the problem may be related to one of the exchange’s trading engines but that the exchange was still working to identify the extent of the damage.

Developing…

