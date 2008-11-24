Futures Tick Up After Citi (C) Rescue

If anyone actually feared that the government might actually let Citi (C) fail, their fears were relieved early this morning. In the eyes of the US Government, nobody is too big too save. Asia ended down, but Europe was up and the futures are up as well (for now):



AP: European stock markets rose Monday after Friday’s strong close on Wall Street and on relief that the U.S. government is providing a lifeline to ailing banking giant Citigroup.

The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was up 174.98 points, or 4.6 per cent, at 3,955.95, while Germany’s DAX was 162.51, or 3.9 per cent, higher at 4,289.92. The CAC-40 in France was up 140.36, or 4.9 per cent, at 3,021.62.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.