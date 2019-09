S&P 500 Futures

Photo: FinViz.com

Surging futures are trading at the highest levels of the electronic trading session, suggesting stocks will blast off at the open.Dow futures are up 184 points



S&P 500 futures are up 24 points

Nasdaq futures are up 30 points

