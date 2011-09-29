Futures SURGE On Bullish Data

Photo: FinViz.com

Stock futures spiked on better-than-expected economic data.Initial jobless claims fell to 391k, below 400k for the first time in a while.



Also, it turns out Q2 wasn’t as bad as we thought. GDP growth was revised up to 1.3% from 1.2%.

Obviously, there’s a lot of room for improvement. But the good news is that things aren’t that bad.

