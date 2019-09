Update: Apparently there are a lot of concerns about SocGen and its derivatives exposure.



Original post: We’re not exactly sure yet what spooked the market, but everything’s turning around in the last few minutes.

Check out what just happened in the euro.

Will we break $1.21 today?

From FinViz:

Photo: FinVIz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.