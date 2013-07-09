Futures Are Spiking

The stock market is about to open at 9:30, but futures have been spiking since around 8:45.



Right now, S&P 500 futures are up 0.6% trading around 1646.

Treasuries are rallying as well. Right now, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note is 1 basis point lower from yesterday’s close at 2.63%.

The chart below shows the jump in stock futures this morning.

