Futures Slip, While The Bond Rout Continues

So far a fairly quiet morning. The Shanghai Composite lost 1% last night, and that’s taking its toll on the industrial commodities.



The euro is off a little bit. US futures are down a touch. The European sovereign bond scene is mixed. Meanwhile the bond rout, particularly in the middle of the curve, continues to be ugly.

Here’s a look at 10-year futures:

