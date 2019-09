It won’t be horrible, but it looks like US markets are heading for a pretty raggedy opening. Futures aren’t far off their overnight lows (made around 3:00 AM ET).



Here’s the S&P 500:

Photo: FinViz

Meanwhile, European markets are deteriorating.

Here’s the CAC-40

Photo: Bloomberg

