Futures Are Rising As Debt Ceiling Finish Line Finally Comes Into View

Futures are rising this evening.

Here’s a chart from FinViz:

The big news is that a plan by the House GOP to come up with its own debt ceiling bill has collapsed and the Senate leaders are back to negotiating a deal. They’ve said they’re optimistic, and several reports say they’re close.

If the Senate can pass that tomorrow, then of course it must still go back to the House, where the bill’s future is uncertain. But comments from insiders suggest the House GOP might just finally relent and let it pass.

