STOCKS ARE RIPPING -- Dow Up 200 On Hopes For A Deal

The U.S. stock markets are surging early in the U.S. trading session.

The Dow is up 200 points. The S&P 500 is up 23 points. These moves reflect gains of 1.3%.

Optimism is rising that Washington will be able to make a deal that would soon raise the debt ceiling and reopen the government without doing significant long-term damage.

Earlier, The National Review’s Robert Costa reported that House Speaker John Boehner would allow the Senate’s latest plan to come to the House floor.

Leaders will meet again today in their effort to pass a budget deal which is being described as “on track” and “very close.”

