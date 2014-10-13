The Weekend Is Over, And The Global Selloff Is Continuing

We hope you enjoyed your weekend, and got sometime not thinking about the market selloff.

Because it’s continuing.

In early going, S&P futures are already sliding. Here’s the chart from FinViz:

Oil, which has been getting hammered, and which is a warning signal about global growth, is sliding as well.

In early trading, Australian stocks are down over 1%.

This weekend also saw a crash in Dubai, where the stock market fell 6.5%.

