FUTURES INSTANTLY TUMBLE AS MARKETS OPEN WITHOUT A DEAL

Futures markets have just opened, and there’s still no deal in DC.

S&P futures are off about 15 points.

This decline is about 0.8%.

Here’s a chart via Alex Marion:

The selloff comes after two big updates for markets on Thursday and Friday as optimism grew that a deal would be reached to avert the debt ceiling, and reopen the government.

But negotiations have been mostly fruitless over the weekend, with Democrats rejecting one plan from GOP moderate Susan Collins.

For a full roundup of where things stand in DC, see here.

