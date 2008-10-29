Futures Not So Bright

After yesterday’s stocksplosion, did you really think the good times would last?



Marketwatch: Well off the day’s lows, futures on the S&P 500 fell a half point to 938.20 and contracts on the Nasdaq 100 dropped 6.5 points to 1,301.50.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 18 points to 9,071.00.

U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday in a session that led traders and analysts to debate whether a bottom has been reached — or if simply a bear-market rally unfolded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 889 points, the S&P 500 rose 91 points and the Nasdaq Composite stormed 143 points higher.

Wednesday’s session will feature an interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve, in which a half-point rate cut in the Fed funds rate is expected. The Fed decision is due at 2:15 p.m. Eastern.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.