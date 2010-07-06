Global Markets Stage Huge Overnight Turnaround, US Futures Headed Up, Euro Near $1.26

Well, as of last night it looked like we were probably in store for a continuation of last week.



We still may be, though at this early morning hour, that wouldn’t appear to be the case.

Markets are higher across the board, especially in Europe. A few notables:

CAC-40: +1.35%

IBEX: +1.8%

DAX: +1.1%

The US is pointing solidly higher, while the Euro is nearing $1.26.

Photo: FinViz

