Global Markets Stage Huge Overnight Turnaround, US Futures Headed Up, Euro Near $1.26

Well, as of last night it looked like we were probably in store for a continuation of last week.
We still may be, though at this early morning hour, that wouldn’t appear to be the case.
Markets are higher across the board, especially in Europe. A few notables:
- CAC-40: +1.35%
- IBEX: +1.8%
- DAX: +1.1%
The US is pointing solidly higher, while the Euro is nearing $1.26.
Photo: FinViz
