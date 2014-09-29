The Market Is Getting Smoked Again

US stocks have opened lower on Monday.

The Dow was down 160 points, the S&P 500 is down 17 points, while the Nasdaq was down 45 points and logging the largest percentage loss falling 1%.

Stocks on Monday are taking their lead from markets in Asia, as protests in Hong Kong sent stocks on that exchange lower overnight.

Overnight, the Hang Seng index, Hong Kong’s main benchmark index, fell 1.9% amid the continuing protests in the financial hub that broke out over the weekend.

Stocks had a choppy ride last week, with the week punctuated by some turbulence in the bond market after the surprise departure of Bill Gross from PIMCO.

On Monday morning, inflation data in the form of PCE data came in a bit better than expected.

Housing data was expected at 10 a.m. ET, as well as Dallas Fed manufacturing data at 10:30 a.m. ET.

