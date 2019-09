Dow Jones Futures

Photo: FinViz

U.S. equity futures were looking pretty strong for most of the morning, but took a turn at around 7:30am when 3M announced disappointing earnings.We’re also getting reports that we might not get a resolution to the eurozone debt crisis at Wednesday’s EU summit.



Dow futures are down 18 points.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.