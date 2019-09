S&P 500 Futures

Photo: FinViz

The back-and-forth out of Europe continues. But moments ago, an unnamed German official said concerns over German and French disagreements are way overblown.Futures are rallying.



Dow futures are up 96 pts.

S&P 500 futures are up 12 pts.

Nasdaq futures are up 21 pts.

