Stocks Just Had A Heart Attack

This crazy day is getting crazier.

Minutes ago, the New York Times reported that President Obama rejected the GOP’s latest offer to extend the debt ceiling.

The story is developing.

S&P 500 futures immediately dropped by nearly 10 points on the headline.

All of this follows a meeting that the GOP leadership held with Obama.

Markets exploded higher during the cash trading session with the Dow closing up 323 points on news of the potential deal.

“I would hope the president would view this as an opportunity and a good-faith effort on our part to move halfway,” House Speaker John Boehner said today.

Here’s a look at S&P 500 futures after the headline crossed:

