Futures Down, Markets Tank Around The World, Euro Ready To Break $1.21

It was a very ugly night around the world, as global markets offered little let up..



Starting in the US, S&P futures are currently off 8 points. The Dow is off 62.

The euro is still threatening to break $1.21, currently trading at 1.2171.

The Nikkei pared some of its losses, losing only .5%. The Shanghai composite lost .27%.

In Europe, our new favourite bellwether, the CAC-40 is off 2.7%.

As for commodities, oil looks set to break $68, and gold is succumbing to the deflation trade, falling down to $1216.

