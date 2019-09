The growing signs that the recovery isn’t all it’s cracked up to be has investors spooked, and not just in the US.



After yesterday’s market drop, the Nikkei sold off .9%, European stocks slid, and gold beat a retreat to well off its highs.

S&P futures, meanwhile, are clearly pointing lower, as well.

