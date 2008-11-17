Futures Down After Europe Falls

Looks like the market is picking up right where it left off Friday — down. Europe was weak, and the futures are following suit. AP reminds us that there was a ballyhooed meeting of the G-20 this weekend. Did that produce any substantive news, cause if we recall, people were pretty enthused about it last week.



European stock markets traded modestly lower Monday following a mixed performance in Asia as investors pored over the results of world leaders’s summit in Washington to discuss reform of the stricken global financial system.

The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was down 46.32 points, or 1.1 per cent, at 4,186.65, while Germany’s DAX was 40.50 points, or 0.9 per cent, at 4,669.74. The CAC-40 in France was down 31.45 points, or 1 per cent, at 3,260.02.

Earlier, Asian markets were relatively flat despite confirmation Japan slipped into recession in the third quarter of the year for the first time since 2001.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.