Futures, Dollar, Europe, Oil All Charging Higher

It’s going to take something big and monumental to slow down financial markets right now. Day in and day out, markets everwhere are charging higher. Following yesterday’s gains, European shares are higher by about .6%, S&P futures are up marginally, oil is blowing past $77, and even the lowly Dollar is gaining.



Only Asia is sitting out, with its indices largely flat. That’s OK, those markets have had an amazing run. They can afford a day off.

Gold is dipping slightly, with spot prices back down below $1050.

