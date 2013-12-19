Futures Are Down Slightly

Yesterday the market was filled with fireworks as stocks exploded following the Fed’s surprise “taper” announcement.

Today, there’s just a little bit of cooling off. US futures are pointing to a slightly lower open, though nothing dramatic.

European stock markets are up solidly, as they’re playing catch up from yesterday’s big US gains.

Today won’t be as exciting as yesterday, but there are three interesting datapoints coming up later.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.